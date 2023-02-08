Reports: Twitter went down for less than 2 hours, told users there was a daily limit

Reports surfaced later on Wednesday after users noticed that Twitter had gone down for about 90 minutes.

Users reported that they were notified they had hit their daily limit for posts. It wasn't clear if the issue was caused by a bug or a policy update from the social platform.

The platform's live updates were not working for over an hour, but CNBC reported that the feature started working after 6 p.m. Eastern.

Users reported receiving messages that said, "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

Some users said they were able to post by using the schedule tweets feature on the website.

Twitter hadn't formally announced any updates to how many posts they would allow per day. The company did not immediately issue any response to the reported problems.