Reports of shots fired and multiple injuries at Michigan State University

Police said multiple reports of shots fired on the Michigan State University campus were received Monday.

Authorities ordered people in the area and on campus to shelter-in-place and police received multiple reports of injuries, WXYZ reported.

Police said they were searching for a suspect they believed to be on foot.

Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she was briefed on the situation and said Michigan State Police and campus police were working with first responders to find the suspect and treat injuries.

At around 8:30 p.m. ET police said there were shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. The campus community tweeted a message for students to “Please secure-in-place immediately.”

About an hour later another shooting was reported by campus police who said, “There is another reported shooting at IM East.”