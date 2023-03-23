NY grand jury reportedly won't meet about Trump this week

Former President Donald Trump likely won't know whether he will be indicted in New York this week.

According to reports from Business Insider and CNN, the grand jury looking into alleged hush money payments will not meet about Trump today.

The grand jury meets on various cases on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, meaning the earliest an indictment decision could come down is after the weekend.

On Saturday, Trump claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday, but that never happened.

The Manhattan district attorney is investigating payments allegedly made by Trump and his former confidant Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels. She claims she had an intimate relationship with Trump, which he denies. Cohen has said he paid to keep Daniels quiet about the alleged relationship with Trump in the lead up to the 2016 election.

Daniels confirmed that she met with prosecutors about the investigation.

Trump reportedly hasn't been interviewed in this grand jury investigation.

On Saturday, the former president, who announced his intentions to run for the office again in 2024, is expected to make his first public appearance since claiming he was going to be arrested. He has a campaign event scheduled in Waco, Texas.

