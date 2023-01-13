Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

IRS sets date for tax season, but taxpayers can begin filing

Tax Season Begins
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Tax Season Begins
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 13:27:03-05

The Internal Revenue Service said that tax season will officially begin on Jan. 23 as the IRS hopes it has enough staff in place to assist taxpayers.

In recent years, it has often been a struggle for Americans to reach the IRS amid staff shortages. The IRS said it has hired 5,000 new staffers to answer questions on the phone and in person.

Some Americans also used the last two tax seasons to claim pandemic stimulus checks, complicating the IRS’ effort to answer calls.

The IRS is optimistic it now has enough staff to handle questions and process returns.

"This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation's tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act," said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O'Donnell. "With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We've trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season. That's just the start as we work to add new long-term transformation efforts that will make things even smoother in future years.”

Although tax season begins on Jan. 23, Americans can use e-file systems today. The IRS said for its e-file system, it will hold returns until Jan. 23 to process. The IRS’ e-file system is free for taxpayers making under $73,000 annually.

But one reason you might want to hold off on filing is to ensure you have all tax documents ready. The IRS said filing a complete tax return without needing amendments is the best way to ensure a fast refund.

The IRS also recommends filers use direct deposit for the quickest possible refund. The IRS said most refunds will be issued within 21 days of filing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills