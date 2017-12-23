wkbw.com National News Partner

FBI Arrests Former Marine Accused Of Planning Christmas Terror Attack

The FBI has arrested a California man accused of plotting a Christmas Day terror attack in San Francisco.

Authorities charged twenty-six-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson, a former U.S. Marine, for attempting to support the terrorist group ISIS. The FBI says Jameson was considering targeting San Francisco's Pier 39, a tourist attraction.

The criminal complaint against Jameson says he expressed support for ISIS on social media and told an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to aid ISIS.

The complaint also says officials searched Jameson's home and recovered several firearms and a letter attacking President Trump's decision to relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

