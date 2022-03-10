Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Elon Musk, Grimes name second child Exa Dark Sideræl

grimes.jpg
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)<br/>
FILE - Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018. The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.” But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together. <br/>
grimes.jpg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 15:55:28-05

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a second baby into the world via a surrogate, according to a Vanity Fair cover story.

The child's name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but they call her "Y."

The name has a special meaning to the couple. Grimes said Exa is a computer term and Sideræl is “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.”

The child was born in December, according to the article.

Grimes said Exa was not her first choice for a baby name. In the article, she says she was "fighting for Odysseus Musk.”

Musk and Grimes are no strangers to uncommon baby names. They named their first child X Æ A-12. He goes by "X."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine