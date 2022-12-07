Watch Now
Commemoration held on 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. The U.S. Navy and National Park Service will jointly host a remembrance ceremony in December 2022, at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. Many call USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter and other survivors heroes, but he rejects that characterization. The 101-year-old says the 2,403 men who died in the attack are the heroes and should be honored ahead of everybody else. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Posted at 8:12 AM, Dec 07, 2022
Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which plunged the U.S. into the heat of World War II. On Wednesday, officials will remember the 2,335 U.S. troops and 68 civilians killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will hold a ceremony Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m. HT. Those interested in viewing the ceremony can click here to watch live.

The annual commemoration continues to see a declining number of veterans in attendance. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, just 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who fought in World War II are still alive.

Only a handful of survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are alive.

Lou Conter, 101, was a survivor of the attack while serving on the USS Arizona. Now living in California, Conter said he will not be able to attend the commemoration.

“I’m going on 102 now. It’s kind of hard to mess around,” Conter told the Associated Press.

Wednesday’s commemoration will mark the first in three years open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, President Joe Biden requested flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.

