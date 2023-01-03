Bald eagle rescued from ice by volunteer kayaker

Kayakers helped rescue a bald eagle stuck on frozen ice in the Waukegan Harbor near Lake Michigan north of Chicago on Sunday, according to the Chicago Bird Collision Monitor.

The group said the eagle was “thin and debilitated” when they performed the rescue this weekend. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitor added the bird may have consumed rat poison.

The group said kayaker Jim Tibensk maneuvered the bald eagle toward shore so it could be rescued.

The bird was then transferred to the care of the Willowbrook Wildlife Center. The eagle was given fluids, antimicrobials and anti-inflammatories.

“Our immediate concern for eagles is lead exposure but thankfully, this bird did not test high enough to warrant treatment (though still did test positive). Initial radiographs did not reveal and significant abnormalities, though once this bird is strong enough, they will need full radiographs under anesthesia for further assessment. Additional bloodwork did reveal moderate anemia with a delayed clotting time,” the wildlife center said.

The groups are hopeful the eagle will be released into the wild.