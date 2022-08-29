Artemis I launch window to begin as NASA tries to fix leak

NASA could launch Artemis I today, the first of several missions that will include mankind’s return to the moon, but a hydrogen leak could prevent it from taking off today.

The launch window for the spacecraft is set to begin at 8:33 a.m. ET. The window closes around 10:30 p.m. ET. If NASA cannot launch the rocket on Monday, it will have to wait until Friday.

It is the first of several launches as part of the Artemis program, which NASA hopes will prepare humanity to go further than the moon.

The next Artemis mission isn’t scheduled until 2024. While Artemis I will be unmanned, Artemis II will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon. Artemis III is expected to include a crewed mission to the moon's surface.