Al Roker hospitalized after complications from blood clots

Al Roker suffered a setback after being treated for blood clots. The "Today" weather forecaster is now back in the hospital.

"He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," said Hoda Kotb, host of NBC's "Today."

Roker noted on Instagram last week that some of the blood clots traveled to his lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," Roker said.

Roker was noticeably absent from the Rockefeller Center tree lighting Wednesday night. It's an event he usually helps host.

Roker also missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He posted on Instagram that he had just been released from the hospital and watched the parade from home.

Roker has been a weather forecaster on "Today" since 1996.