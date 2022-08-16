8-year-old Wisconsin 'mullet boy' advances to USA mullet finals

An 8-year-old in Wisconsin is adding a little business to the front and party in the back.

Emmitt Bailey, who goes by the nickname "mullet boy," hopes his hairdo can help him win the kids division of the USA mullet championship, NBC affiliate WEAU reported.

Voters on Facebook helped Bailey advance to the top 25.

"It's extremely fun to watch the votes," Emmitt's dad Eric Bailey told the news outlet. "So it started out at, I think there was 600 kids that made the facebook cut. Then they went to 100, and then all of a sudden we were watching the votes, and he kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25."

The winner of the contest will get $2,500.

Emmitt Bailey says he plans to buy a go-kart if he wins.