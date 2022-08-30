2 State Department employees have died this summer while riding bicycles

The recent death of a U.S. diplomat marks the second time a State Department employee was killed this summer while riding a bike.

In a news release on Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the scene on Aug. 25 just after 4 p.m. after a flatbed truck struck a bicyclist.

Deputies said 42-year-old Sarah Joan Langenkamp was in the bicycle lane when she was struck and then ran over by a truck that was turning into a parking lot.

Langenkamp was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The name of the truck driver has not been released.

Officials told ABC News that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

According to ABC News and FOX News, Langenkamp served as a diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The State Department confirmed with the news outlets that Langenkamp is the second federal employee killed this year while bike riding.

According to the news outlets, Shawn O’Donnell, a Foreign Service Officer, died on July 20 after being struck by a Mack cement truck in D.C.