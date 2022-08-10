Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in weather-related incident at Army base in Georgia

Fort Benning
John Bazemore/AP
FILE - A bridge over I 185 marks the U.S. Army's Fort Benning entrance in Columbus, Ga. Friday, Aug. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Fort Benning
Posted at 3:58 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 15:58:50-04

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Army officials say two soldiers were killed and three others were injured in a weather-related event at Fort Benning in Georgia.

In a statement to several media outlets, the Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said the incident occurred during a training program at Yonah Mountain.

ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported that the names of those who died have not been released.

The injured three soldiers were transported to a hospital for treatment, Fox affiliate WAGA-TV reported.

According to the Associated Press, details have not been released about what happened.

This marks the second deadly weather-related incident in recent weeks involving U.S. service members in the state.

The Associated Press reported that Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark died in July at Fort Gordon after a lightning strike.

U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence said nine other soldiers were also injured.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United