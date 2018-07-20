Buffalo mother charged with manslaughter in death of 2-year-old

Buffalo Police responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call at the couple's house on Weaver Street in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood. Xavion was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he died. Hall was interviewed by police later that evening at BPD Headquarters, after which he was arrested and charged.
Hall was not the boy's father. The couple has two daughters together, a 1-year old and a 2-month-old. Police would not say who is caring for the children specifically, but said they are "in good hands".