HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Police say a woman left her home to go to work Thursday morning with the man who broke into her car overnight sleeping in the rear cargo area unbeknownst to her.

Police say the woman entered her vehicle to leave for work and noticed a few things were out of place but continued on her way to get her morning coffee.

She noticed there was money missing when she went to pay for her coffee and there were items in her car that did not belong to her.

The woman realized someone broke into her car overnight and stole a few items, she called Hamburg Police and was told to head right to the station.

When the woman arrived at the station an officer went out to check her vehicle for any items left behind, it was then that the officer discovered the perpetrator sleeping in the rear cargo area.

23-year-old Gregory Victor of Lackawanna was arrested and charged with petit larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Victor was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center, he is due back in Hamburg Town Court later this month.