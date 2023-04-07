WEDI to open new bazaar in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) announced it will open a new bazaar location in Downtown Buffalo.

The bazaar, called Downtown Bazaar, features a bar and four restaurants - Nile River Restaurant, Pattaya Street Food, Pinoy Boi, and Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine.

Two shops, Flavia's Business, and Asian Boutique will also operate at the bazaar.

The bazaar which was formerly the EXPO Market is located on Grant Street in Buffalo.

"When we first toured the space, we immediately saw the possibilities it offered to the restaurateurs and vendors, as well as to the community," WEDI Executive Director Carolyn Welch said. "In the end, it was the best fit, giving our entrepreneurs the chance to thrive in a new venue and their customers a place to share a love of delicious food and unique products."

WEDI plans to host a fundraising event at the Downtown Bazaar on Friday, April 14, to not only celebrate the grand opening of the new location and raise funds for its educational and entrepreneurial programs. It will then be open regular business hours beginning April 17.