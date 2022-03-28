U.S. Marshals in WNY searching for missing child taken from West Virginia by her mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Marshals in Western New York are searching for a missing child that was allegedly taken from West Virginia by her mother.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 35-year-old Adrienne Grace Marean was charged by police in West Virginia for allegedly violating a family court order on March 7. Marean had been ordered to transfer custody of eleven-month-old Iris Chidester in February 2022 but allegedly fled with the child.

According to the U.S. Marshals, efforts to locate Marean and Chidester have been focused in the Dunkirk and Fredonia areas. Marean is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Prius with New York license plate JJR1907.

Marean is described as a white female, 5'7" tall, around 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Chidester is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Marshals Service asks anyone with information to contact 304-623-0486 or 911 for immediate assistance.