BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are looking for leads in connection with a deadly shooting in Buffalo.

Authorities say a 33 year old man from Tonawanda was attacked near the corner of Orleans Street and Alice Avenue.

This happened around 6:30 Friday night.

The victim was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Police have not released his name, and police have yet to make an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.