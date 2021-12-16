Student in custody after police recover loaded handgun from bookbag at Bennett High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a student is in custody after a loaded handgun was recovered from a student's bookbag at Bennett High School Thursday.

According to police, the handgun was recovered around 11 a.m. Thursday after a tip was received.

A 15-year-old male student is in custody and a shelter in place was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

The District Attorney's office says the teen was arraigned Thursday evening and is charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the district attorney, the student is currently in the custody of the Erie County Youth Service Center pending a return court appearance on Friday regarding bail.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says they "will file a motion to prevent the case against the accused from being adjudicated in Family Court due to the serious nature of the alleged crime."

“I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident today. This teenager is accused of committing one of the most serious and concerning offenses - bringing a loaded handgun into his school. I am committed to keeping our schools safe. Any crime, or threat of a potential crime, at a school in Erie County will be thoroughly investigated by my office and our partners in law enforcement. My office will continue to file motions requesting that any case involving a juvenile found in possession of an illegal gun, especially on school grounds, remain in Youth Part to ensure that these teenage offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The Buffalo Public School District released the following statement, Thursday night.