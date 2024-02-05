'This is really a dream come true': Buffalo Bros Burgers opens in Hamburg

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — What started out as a pop-up business in a little trailer is now a brick-and-order restaurant in the Village of Hamburg.

And their specialty – smash burgers.

“This is really a dream come true,” said Corey Rowell, the proud owner of Buffalo Bros Burgers. “We’ve been working for it for a very long time. And we just have been really taking our time and trying to perfect the burger.”

They did a soft open last week, concentrating on in-store orders only for now.

Greg Kwiatek, the chef, demonstrated that “perfect” technique on the grill in the back of the new restaurant.

He showed how he puts together an “Oklahoma-style” smash burger

He throws two mounds of ground beef on the hot surface and then uses a metal tool to smash it thin.

Then he sprinkles a handful of shaved onions right into the patties.

“So the onions are flavoring the beef and then when we flip it they'll get a nice caramelization on it as well,” Kwiatek said.

The patties go on a potato roll, with house-made bread and butter pickles, a slice of American cheese, and slathered with “Bros” sauce.

Buffalo Burger Bros also offers a tasty twist on onion rings which they call Bro-nions, pickled red onions, battered and then deep fried.

“And then I would finish it with a chocolate or vanilla milkshake,” Rowell said. And that of course comes with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Buffalo Burger Bros is now open at 180 Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg.