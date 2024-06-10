Rain doesn't wash away fun at Chalkfest Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The wind and rain doesn't mix well when it comes to drawing on sidewalks with chalk, but their was plenty of protection for artists at Buffalo Riverworks this weekend.

They took part in Chalkfest Buffalo 2024.

This years theme was mythical creatures.

People taking part started making these incredible works of art Saturday, and had to be finished by 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon for judging.

Artists created their work inside the grain elevators and under the zip lines.

Several vendors were on hand for this two day event as well.