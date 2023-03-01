Portion of Route 33 east to close for 'a few hours' Thursday after overpass was hit on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Route 33 east will be closed "for a few hours" beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced.

A tractor-trailer struck the Dodge Street overpass on Wednesday and it was closed from around 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The NYSDOT says Thursday's closure will be "for a few hours to facilitate survey work associated with the bridge hit of the Dodge Street overpass."

The following will be closed as of 11 a.m.