Police ask for help identifying individual last seen on Zenner Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying an individual seen in the photos above.

The unidentified person was last seen on Zenner Street yesterday, the same street in which a double homicide took place.

Two men were killed in the shooting, Babul Meah and Abu Yousuf.

Police advise against approaching the individual, who could potentially be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this person is being asked to call 911 immediately.