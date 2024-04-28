Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police ask for help identifying individual last seen on Zenner Street

Unidentified person
Buffalo Police Department
Unidentified person
Unidentified person 2
Unidentified person 3
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 14:04:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying an individual seen in the photos above.

The unidentified person was last seen on Zenner Street yesterday, the same street in which a double homicide took place.

Two men were killed in the shooting, Babul Meah and Abu Yousuf.

Police advise against approaching the individual, who could potentially be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this person is being asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!