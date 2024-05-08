Police arrest and charge 21 year-old Dunkirk man after resisting arrest

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Dunkirk Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 10:30 on May 3 at the 500 Block of Deer Street for a report of a large fight.

There was a large crowd upon arrival, and several individuals began to shove against officers.

A man identified as 21 year-old Miguel A. Velez began to fight with officers.

A crowd began to form as officers attempted to arrest Velez in an attempt to help him break free.

Several people were said to have been pulling officers off of Velez.

One man, identified as 34 year-old Omar A. Salome-Hernandez kicked an officer while he was on the ground with Velez and started to approach police with a chair.

Officers also tried arresting Hernandez, but he fled on foot.

Police transported Miguel Velez to Dunkirk Police Headquarters and issued an appearance ticket for Obstructing Governmental Administration to the second degree and resisting arrest.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Salome-Hernandez.

He was located on May 6 and was arrested and arraigned by Dunkirk Police.