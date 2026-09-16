GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The property that once operated as Fantasy Island and most recently as Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World is officially on the market for nearly $5 million.

According to a listing from HUNT Commercial Real Estate, the sale includes nearly 75 acres, 53 buildings and approximately 50 rides, including the Silver Comet wooden roller coaster. The property could reopen as an amusement park or be redeveloped for housing, retail, hospitality or another entertainment use with approval from the Town of Grand Island.

The property is listed for $4,999,900.

For former employee Andrew Rogers, the park represents more than the land and attractions included in the listing. Rogers grew up visiting the park and later worked there for more than a decade.

He hopes a buyer will preserve the property as an amusement park so future generations can experience attractions such as the Silver Comet and the Western Town Shootout.

The property’s future is not the only concern surrounding the park. Some people who purchased season passes for the canceled 2026 season say they are still awaiting refunds.

Earlier this year, Niagara Amusement Park announced it would not open for the summer because attendance and revenue in recent seasons were not enough to sustain its operating and investment costs. At the time, the park said full refunds would be processed for all 2026 season passes within 30 days.

WATCH: Former Fantasy Island property listed for $5 million as some passholders await refunds

Former Fantasy Island property listed for $5 million as some passholders await refunds

Several customers have continued contacting me throughout the summer to report that their refunds have not arrived.

At the end of July, Grand Island Town Supervisor Pete Marston said he had heard from customers with different experiences.

“I have heard that some people have gotten their refunds. Some people have not,” Marston said. “I have reached out to the general manager of their organization, and him and I have talked back and forth a little bit. I’ve got to call on him again now to say, ‘Where are we at?’”

Marston provided another update Wednesday, saying the park assigned a project manager to oversee the matter.

“Unfortunately, we have not received any new information nor responses to my messages,” Marston said.

The Grand Island property is one of two parks connected to IB Parks & Entertainment facing a sale. The company also announced that Clementon Park & Splash World, a 119-year-old amusement park in New Jersey, closed after its 2026 season and will be offered for sale.

I have contacted IB Parks & Entertainment seeking information about the number of outstanding Niagara Amusement Park refunds, when they will be completed and whether the property sale will affect that process. We are awaiting a response.

