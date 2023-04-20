New look at YMCA's future Elmwood Avenue location

The YMCA has unveiled its vision for its future location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

It will serve neighbors in the 14207 zip code and beyond. The YMCA says it will be an accessible, central community space where anyone is welcome.

The organization is planning a 65,000 square foot facility that will include a wellness center, climbing gym and aquatics center.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara expects the project to cost $30 million. It says it has already collected $12 million in donations.

The organization says it is looking for additional partners to help fund the project, including for naming rights to the facility.