New crime-fighting tool to help curb car thefts in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local police agency is changing lanes, when it comes to fighting a crime trend that has been plaguing our region for the last year or so.

We are talking about car thefts.

As of mid June this year, 1,184 had been stolen in the City of Buffalo alone.

That is nearly the number of car thefts that happened in the entirety of 2022, which is 1,393, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Taking a different approach in crime reduction, the Niagara Co. Sheriff's Office is rolling out with 67 plate reader plates to crack down on car thefts.

It is a crime-fighting first for Niagara County.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is now rolling new license plate readers, in an effort to reduce crime in the community.

It is a tool that works like a cashless toll booth that scans a license plate as you drive past it.

The hope is that it will help police track down stolen vehicles more quickly.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti said, "It's an instantaneous tool for things that are going on right at the moment but it's also a great investigative tool to look at for follow-ups for crimes that have been committed already and help us solve those crimes."

Filicetti told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun the county has mounted the solar panels on a pole with a camera.

Each device has been strategically placed in locations across Niagara County.

He said it is easy to miss if you are just passing by. It is the first of its kind for the County.

When a vehicle goes by, the tool scans the license plate.

If it is stolen, the county law enforcement will be alerted.

Filicetti said he has heard talks about resident's feeling like this is an invasion of privacy, but he said that is far from the truth.

He explained, "If you're not committing a crime, if you're not committing stolen vehicle that hits on one of the plate readers, you're not wanted, you're not part of an Amber Alert or a vulnerable missing person's search."

The Sheriff's Office is partnering with Flock Safety to put the license plate readers up.