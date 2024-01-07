MVP hosts the Neal Dobbins Inner City Basketball League Championship Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One organization in Buffalo is empowering children through basketball. The group, Most Valuable Parents also known as MVP held a championship basketball game at the Villa Maria Athletic Center. The game is called the Neal Dobbins Inner City Basketball League Championship Game. 12 Teams competed throughout the season playing more than 18 games . The goal behind the organization is to mentor kids off the court while fostering a love for the game.

