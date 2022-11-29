Irving man accused of repeatedly harassing victims through social media

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Irving man is accused of repeatedly harassing multiple victims through social media.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Weslee A. Thomas was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of first-degree criminal contempt and one count of second-degree harassment.

Thomas is accused of repeatedly threatening the victim through social media posts while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection. The district attorney's office said the Buffalo Police Department obtained a temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) and a search was conducted at Thomas' residence and no weapons were found.

He is scheduled to return on Thursday for further proceedings and bail was set at $5,000 cash, bond, property or partially secured bond or release under supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, he has a pending criminal case in Buffalo City Court for allegedly stalking and harassing the same victim.

The district attorney's office also said Thomas has four additional pending cases in Buffalo City Court for allegedly threatening four other victims.

In those four cases he faces the following charges: