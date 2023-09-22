Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Help Feedmore WNY win a new all-terrain vehicle for its meal deliveries

FEEDMORE TRUCK.jpg
WKBW
FeedMore WNY truck.
FEEDMORE TRUCK.jpg
Posted at 6:13 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 06:13:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Feedmore WNY needs your help winning a new car for meal deliveries.

The food pantry is a finalist in the 2023 Defender Service Awards by Land Rover. The company is giving away five Defender model SUVs to non-profit organizations in the U.S. and Canada. The organizations with the most votes at the end of the voting period will each be awarded $5,000 from Chase and $2,500 from Warner Bros. Discovery. Feedmore says if they win, the Defender will be used for emergency meal deliveries.

You can vote once a day per category until the close of voting for this category on October 4. You can vote here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!