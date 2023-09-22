Help Feedmore WNY win a new all-terrain vehicle for its meal deliveries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Feedmore WNY needs your help winning a new car for meal deliveries.

The food pantry is a finalist in the 2023 Defender Service Awards by Land Rover. The company is giving away five Defender model SUVs to non-profit organizations in the U.S. and Canada. The organizations with the most votes at the end of the voting period will each be awarded $5,000 from Chase and $2,500 from Warner Bros. Discovery. Feedmore says if they win, the Defender will be used for emergency meal deliveries.

You can vote once a day per category until the close of voting for this category on October 4. You can vote here.