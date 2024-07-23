Hamburg Police: Man expecting to meet woman at motel was greeted by armed robbers in ski masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Police say a man expecting to meet a woman at a motel encountered two people in ski masks pointing a gun at him.

Authorities say the 25-year-old victim went to the Motel 6 on Camp Road at 2:30 a.m. on July 20. Police say that's where he was expecting to meet a woman he had met earlier at a bar in Depew. As the man entered the room, investigators say two people in ski masks pulled a gun on him.

Police say the robbers took the victim's personal belongings and kept him from leaving the room before taking off in a white Chevrolet Silverado. The truck was stopped by patrol a short time later north of South Park Avenue and Big Tree Road.

Four people were then taken into custody: 27-year-old Lawrence Colbert of Tonawanda, 25-year-old Rayquan Tolbert of Tonawanda, 22-year-old Kristina Eaves of Buffalo, and a young girl.

The three adults were sent to the Erie County Holding Center on $5,000 bail. The juvenile was sent to the Erie County Youth Detention Facility.

Police say they later determined the firearm used in this crime was a pepperball gun.