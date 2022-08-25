Cheektowaga woman sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga woman has been sentenced to probation for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that 24-year-old Kaiyah Heinrich has been sentenced to 3 years probation.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the New York State Department of Health was informed that Heinrich was selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards on Facebook.

During an investigation, Heinrich sold two fake vaccine cards to an undercover officer in Cheektowaga.