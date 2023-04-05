Chautauqua County man facing rape and sexual abuse charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County man is facing rape and sexual abuse charges, according to Jamestown police.

On March 31, police said after the execution of a search warrant and an investigation 36-year-old Oludotun O. Adegoke of Lakewood was taken into custody. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail where he was held pending arraignment. Police said he was charged with one count of third-degree rape.

On Wednesday, police announced Adegoke was placed under arrest after an arrest warrant was issued by Jamestown City Court. Police said he was charged with third-degree sexual abuse in connection to an ongoing sexual abuse investigation. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail where he is being held pending arraignment.

According to a report from The Post Journal, Adegoke is a local doctor that had been affiliated with UPMC but by Monday his name was removed from its website. The Post Journal, which had access to the felony complaint, reports that Adegoke is accused of having a sexual relationship with a patient.

In addition, The Post Journal reports that the rape charge is in connection to an incident at 15 S. Main Street in Jamestown which is the address of Great Lakes Physician Practice.

7 News reached out to a UPMC spokesperson for comment and the following statement was provided:

"This individual is not employed by UPMC. Since this is an open law enforcement investigation, please contact the Jamestown Police Department for additional information."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).

