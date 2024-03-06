'I'm one of the fortunate ones' Dunkirk woman celebrates 25 years of being cancer-free

Watch Now
'I'm one of the fortunate ones' Depew woman celebrates 25 years of being cancer-free
On Wednesday, Molly Wocjinski rings the Victory Bell at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Celebrating 25 years of being cancer-free.
BUFFALO, NY — On Wednesday, Mallory Wojcinski celebrated 25 years of being cancer-free at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as she rang the victory bell.

"I'm one of the fortunate ones who is able to ring the bell," said Wojcinski.

Mallory was diagnosed with advanced-stage pediatric kidney cancer and underwent chemotherapy for six months back in 1999.

Staff of Roswell Park, Mallory's friends, family members and other guests came to see her finally ring the bell, celebrating her accomplishment.

"Everyone is so sweet, everyone at the hospital so loving and caring and I wouldn't be anywhere else," said Mallory's mom, Connie Wojcinski.

Mallory says the staff at Roswell have become apart of her family.

"In the last twenty years I really blossomed up here, I really have blossomed up here and it means a lot to me," said Mallory.

