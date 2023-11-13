Buffalo common council member seeking foreclosure on vacant, formerly iconic building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a push to bring new life to a property in Downtown Buffalo that is been empty for decades.

The old AM&A's department store on Main Street closed in 1999.

No one has moved in since then.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke to community leaders about how a foreclosure could bring the site into the future.

Buffalo Common Council Member for the Fillmore District Mitch Nowakowski said, "We're allowing these things to paralyze us as a city. Vacant and abandoned properties and structures in the City of Buffalo and in Downtown Buffalo are crippling our growth."

A large footprint in Downtown Buffalo has been sitting vacant for more than two decades.

However, in less than 24 hours, the city will be taking an aggressive approach when it comes to the fate of the Adam, Meldrum & Anderson Co. building better known as the "AM&A's" building, that sits on Main Street.

"When we're talking about getting vibrancy back to Downtown Buffalo and building up density, that parcel of land could be adaptively reused for a multitude of uses. One of them could be housing," Nowakowski said.

Council member Nowakowski is spearheading the idea of seeking foreclosure on the formerly iconic downtown retail establishment on the building.

Nowakowski said, "They currently owe a quarter of a million dollars in back taxes to the city and it's been delinquent for over three years."

The owners are disputing who owns it while taxes on the building are not being paid, additionally, the building is also in bankruptcy court where creditors are now seeking liquidation.

City of Buffalo resident, Angela Keppel told Pheben Kassahun, "It just seems to be dragging when there's demand for things Downtown like other buildings, things are happening. I think that getting it into the right hands won't be able to get things happening there."

Angela Keppel knows all too well how this vacancy has impacted Downtown Buffalo because she lives right across from it.

Though she is hopeful for its potential.

Keppel said, "I think there's a growing Downtown residential population so some apartments should be good. Having Downtown retail if they were able to find some commercial businesses to locate in there. I think it would be great."

"If this were a resident, this would have been treated expeditiously where we would come up with a payment plan. Really, we have ownerships that are really arguing in a bankruptcy court, while this languishes and while they're not paying city taxes. That derived tax revenue also provides services to the entire city." Nowakowski added, "We really need to start taking bad actors on in the City of Buffalo because we pay such a price when we have vacant and abandonment of our dwellings throughout the City of Buffalo."

Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council will be meeting for its regular meeting at 2 p.m.

A resolution to instruct the Department of Taxation to foreclose on the building will be presented for the council to vote on.

