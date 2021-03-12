WATCH: "Hidden Bias of Good People" hosted by Dr. Bryant Marks of Morehouse College

On Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m. an hour-long special “Hidden Bias of Good People” aired on 7 ABC.

The timely and meaningful conversation was led by the esteemed Dr. Bryant Marks of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

The hour-long discussion asked viewers to question and confront their own biases. You can learn more about implicit bias here.

Following Dr. Marks' presentation, 7 ABC kept the conversation going. Morning show anchor and investigative reporter Ed Drantch led a diverse panel discussion with representatives from the National Federation for Just Communities. You can watch that hour-long discussion here.

You can watch "Hidden Bias of Good People" above.