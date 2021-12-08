Salvation Army "ringers" return to stores as Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Markets and the Salvation Army - celebrating 30 years of partnership.

"This has been a phenomenal partnership over the years. We are so happy to host bell ringers from Salvation Army in our stores especially around the holidays," said Kathy Sautter, the PR representative for Tops Markets.

The bell-ringers found inside Tops Markets across Western New York and all their locations, have raised nearly $1,000,000.

"Its amazing, and I just love being here. Obviously raising money is important - people need more around the holidays. But I'm just hear to spread love," said Breezy Adams, a bell ringer at the Williamsville Tops location.

The Salvation Army supports all sorts of charity work, including those in poverty, veterans, substance abuse, disaster relief, and much more.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, you can find bell ringers at most locations - or scan the QR code in the video above.

The nonprofit is also looking for more volunteers to sign up - via their website.