Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo Strong

Actions

A Christmas Miracle: Depew woman finds $800 mortgage payment lost in the mail

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:38 PM, Dec 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-18 22:22:03-05

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew woman lost her $800 dollar mortgage in the mail last weekend. So reporter Jeddy Johnson met up with her on Friday to bring her some goods. A viewer who saw our story offered to donate the entire $800 dollars she lost back to her. But what happened while Jeddy was there, surprised them both.

Marcia Bukowski's letter carrier came knocking on her door with the $800 payment.

"They got my money," Bukowski screams. "I've got to open it!"

All $800 had been returned to her and Bukowski said it was like a weight lifted from her shoulders.

“I did not plan any of this I swear to God," she said. "I never seen that postal lady!”

To the dozens of people who reached out Bukowski to offer her some financial help, she says thank you.

“What a relief, what a relief," she said. "You know what, a Christmas miracle did happen. Honest to God it did. This is a true miracle.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Multiplying-Good-480x360.jpg

Multiplying Good Awards

You can help FeedMore WNY respond to the COVID-19 crisis:

  • Buy a #BuffaloStrong t-shirt or hoodie and $7 (100% of proceeds) goes to FeedMore WNY.
  • #Give7 hours to pack emergency food boxes or deliever meals to homebound neighbors
  • #Give7 dollars to provide meals for the locally food-insecure.