Buffalo police investigating shooting on Broadway

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on the 300 block of Broadway Tuesday.

Police announced around 2:00 p.m. officers were on scene and Broadway was closed between Michigan Avenue and Spruce Street.

A 7 Eyewitness News crew at the scene also observed a three-car crash in the area of Broadway and N Pine Street.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

