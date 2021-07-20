Buffalo police investigating shooting on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on the 300 block of Broadway Tuesday.

Police announced around 2:00 p.m. officers were on scene and Broadway was closed between Michigan Avenue and Spruce Street.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a shooting near the 300 block of Broadway. Broadway between Michigan & Spruce is closed to traffic at this time. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) July 20, 2021

A 7 Eyewitness News crew at the scene also observed a three-car crash in the area of Broadway and N Pine Street.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.