Buffalo man faces Vehicular Manslaughter charge in deadly crash

State Police say they found cocaine in the suspect's car, and he showed "signs of intoxication"
Posted at 8:06 PM, Aug 12, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man faces several charges, including Vehicular Manslaughter, in connection with a crash that killed a man from Tonawanda.

State Police say Guillermo Morales showed "signs of intoxication" after a crash on I-190 south early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a report of a crash just after 3am.

State Police say Morales' Dodge Ram struck a Buick driven by 38-year-old Matthew Czop of Tonawanda. Czop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morales was arrested at ECMC. Police say they found cocaine with him after the crash. Police say he has a prior DWI and two DWAI convictions on his record.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office is also part of the investigation.

