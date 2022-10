BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police announced multiple people were killed in a rollover crash on Route 33 Monday.

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Monday on Route 33 west near Rout 198.

Police said there were multiple people killed and others were transported to local hospitals to be treated.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, the road remains closed as of 12:40 p.m. due to the crash.