Family members are mourning the loss of young father-to-be who died in blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the city and county leaders work to clear the roads, dozens of families are now mourning the loss of their loved ones. Among those victims is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu who died after leaving his home to buy groceries for others. Abdul and his wife were expecting their first child together.

"Right now we're not doing good," said Ally Sharifu, Abdul Sharifu's Cousin. "His wife is not doing good. It's so bad right now. So sad."

Ally said his cousin Abdul left his home around noon on Christmas Eve.

"He's the guy, he like to help everybody," said Ally. "So, anybody could call him and he'd be quick to go and help. We think somebody was calling for him to help."

However, when Abdul never returned home his family began to worry.

"So we tried to call the police to ask them if they found him they said not," said Ally. "We tried to call the jail to ask if he was in the jail, they said not. we tried to call some hospitals and they say not."

Ally said they found Abdul's car on Utica and Main Street but Abdul was not inside. A Facebook tip pointed them to Bailey and Broadway Street where Savannah Jordan said she saw Abdul laying in the snow.

"I took off my coat and I took off my jacket and tried to wrap him in it," said Savannah Jordan, the woman who found Abdul.

Jordan said she worked to get Abdul to Buffalo General Medical Center but the emergency room entrance was completely blocked with snow.

"So we went to the main entrance and we saw people outside," said Jordan. "There was a security guard and a couple of nurses about four or five of them. Either nurses or medical assistance. So we're yelling like we need to bring him in. He's about to die."

Jordan claims after nearly 45 minutes of pleading no on at Buffalo General Medical Center would help.

"They looked at us like you got to go to the emergency room sorry that's protocol sorry and they walked away from us," said Jordan.

Pivoting, Jordan said they quickly rushed Abdul across the street to Oishei Children's Hospital where they were helped right away.

"As soon as we got to Children's he opened his eyes," said Jordan. "So I'm like okay we got this maybe we saved him... but he didn't make it."

Ally said he was heart broken to learn of his cousins death and believes language barriers often complicate life and death situations.

"If they put something bad like this they have to help everybody for their language," said Ally. "Some language they can change it, like Swahili, Chinese, Japanese, French. Be cause some people that live in America don't know a lot of English."

Ally said it hurts to know his cousin who survived war in the Congo and made it safely to America would die so tragically in a place he thought would be safe.

Abdul's family has started a GoFund Me Page to help the family with funeral costs.

7 News wishes to honor the memory of those who lost their lives. As they are identified, 7 News has created a gallery to remember them which you can find here.