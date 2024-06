BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 43-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Liddell Street on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the call around 8:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidell Street.

Police said the 43-year-old woman was shot during some type of altercation.

She was transported to ECMC where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.