Little girl saved from sweltering car as mother overdoses on heroin

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) - A Cheektowaga Police Officer is being hailed a hero for his fast action, saving a little girl from a sweltering car as her mother was overdosing on heroin.

Investigators say this happened around 11:00pm on Tuesday when Cheektowaga Police Officer Christopher Wierzbowski noticed what appeared to be an empty car that was parked, but running with its lights on in the parking lot of a closed business on Genesee Street at Harlem Road.

As Officer Wierzbowski approached the car, a little girl jumped up on the seat.

According to police, the officer then noticed the driver, 28-year-old Jade Nikel, slumped over, with a needle sticking out of her arm.

Police say the temperature Tuesday evening was in the 80's and that all the windows were closed, doors locked, and the car's heater was running. Officers tell us the 3-year-old girl was unable to unlock the doors, and the officer was forced to break a window to free the little girl. Investigators say the child was beet red and sweating profusely. She was treated on-scene for dehydration.

As officers were preparing to administer NARCAN, they say Nike woke-up. Investigators say they found heroin in her car. Nikel was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for evaluation. She was later arrested and charged with Child Endangerment among other crimes.

Nikel is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

Child Protective Services was notified, and police tell us the little girl was released to a family member.

