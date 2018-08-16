Learn to shoot archery for the cost of a cup of coffee

Thuy Lan Nguyen
9:23 AM, Aug 16, 2018
archery | lessons | target practice | bow and arrow

The West Falls Conservation Society just outside of Orchard Park offers adult and junior archery classes for only $5. That includes all the supplies, instruction and range time.

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) - It's never too late to teach an old dog new tricks, or in this case...a new sport to adults!

At the West Falls Conservation Society, just a short 10 minute trip from Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, they host adult archery classes every Monday evening. Of course, they have classes for your junior archers too! The best part is every single class is just $5. That $5 covers your bow, your arrows, range time and instruction from pro archers.

Archery is a sport that's accessible to everyone. You don't have to be a stellar athlete in order to excel. On the other hand, muscle control can help you improve your skills. It's not just for hunting either, you're learning self-discipline, hand eye coordination and a new skill.

The best part about coming to a class at the West Falls Conservation Society is that it's for all skill levels. Hunters looking to fine tune their technique and beginners with zero experience can learn together in a welcoming environment. No equipment or experience is needed.

No reservations are required for the class either. Just bring $5, a willingness to learn and maybe a couple friends! You can find more information here. The conservation society is located at 55 Bridge Street in West Falls.

