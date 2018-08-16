Learn to shoot archery for the cost of a cup of coffee

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) - It's never too late to teach an old dog new tricks, or in this case...a new sport to adults!

At the West Falls Conservation Society, just a short 10 minute trip from Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, they host adult archery classes every Monday evening. Of course, they have classes for your junior archers too! The best part is every single class is just $5. That $5 covers your bow, your arrows, range time and instruction from pro archers.

Archery is a sport that's accessible to everyone. You don't have to be a stellar athlete in order to excel. On the other hand, muscle control can help you improve your skills. It's not just for hunting either, you're learning self-discipline, hand eye coordination and a new skill.

Griffen is 5 and Zephyra is 3. They both shoot archery- really anyone can do it! They’ve been shooting for a year. As an adult you can learn too. Such a cool sport that takes a lot of discipline. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/f6FhL8dlUc — Thuy Lan Nguyen (@ThuyLanWKBW) August 16, 2018

The best part about coming to a class at the West Falls Conservation Society is that it's for all skill levels. Hunters looking to fine tune their technique and beginners with zero experience can learn together in a welcoming environment. No equipment or experience is needed.

No reservations are required for the class either. Just bring $5, a willingness to learn and maybe a couple friends! You can find more information here. The conservation society is located at 55 Bridge Street in West Falls.

