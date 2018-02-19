Jamestown firefighter charged after domestic incident

Accused of firing gun into the wall

WKBW Staff
2:43 PM, Feb 19, 2018
jamestown | firefighter | arrest | gun | jamestown police department
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) - A Jamestown firefighter is facing several charges after a domestic incident involving a gun on Saturday.

Jamestown Police say 35-year-old Ryan DiDomenico was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Police say she ran to a neighbor's house for help after he took her cell phone.

When police arrived, she told them DiDomenico held her down against her will and brandished a gun.

According to police, a round was fired into the wall while the victim was on the ground.

DiDomenico was charged with menacing, unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief.

 

Take WKBW Everywhere, on all your devices.  Download below!

Phone or Tablet: Apple, Android
Set-top Device: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
Amazon Alexa

Personalize your news, get the latest 7 First Alert Forecast, and watch 7 Eyewitness News video wherever, whenever.

Learn more here about what 7 Eyewitness News provides on all these devices.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top