Roswell patients develop infection from "potentially manipulated syringes"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Federal, state and local authorities are investigating a "narcotic diversion" at Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center.

The 7 Eyewitness News I-Team has learned a now-former employee was taking narcotics from syringes and replacing the medication with water.

Dr. Boris Kuvshinoff, the Chief Medical Officer, tells the I-Team, it's believed some patients developed infections from these "potentially manipulated syringes," but were treated with antibiotics.

"No patient deaths resulted from this incident," Kuvshinoff told 7 Eyewitness News.

We're told the "narcotic diversion" happened earlier this year, but no timeline was provided by Roswell staff. Affected patients were notified by hospital staffers.

"The impact of the opioid crisis in our region has wide-reaching ramifications," Kuvshinoff said.

The CMO says a single employee is responsible for this and is no longer employed by the hospital.

We've reached out to Buffalo Police, the Erie County Department of Health and the State Department of Health for more information and are still waiting for more information about the investigation.

