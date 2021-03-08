How to watch the “Hidden Bias of Good People” special on 7 ABC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m. an hour-long special “Hidden Bias of Good People” will air on 7 ABC and stream on 7 PLUS.

We hope you will join us for this timely and meaningful conversation, led by the esteemed Dr. Bryant Marks of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

During Monday's hour-long discussion at 7 p.m. you'll be asked to question and confront your own biases.

You can learn more about implicit bias here.

Following Dr. Marks' presentation, we encourage you to help keep the conversation going.

On 7 PLUS, starting at 8 p.m., morning show anchor and investigative reporter Ed Drantch will help lead a diverse panel discussion with representatives from the National Federation for Just Communities. You can watch that hour-long discussion on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

If you want to download 7 PLUS here's how you can.