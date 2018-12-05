He came to court for drug charges. Police say he drove there under the influence of drugs.

John Tummino
6:32 AM, Dec 5, 2018
wyoming county | rochester | police | drug | drug charges
PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) - Police in Wyoming County arrested a Rochester man after they said he drove to a court appearance for drug charges while under the influence of drugs.

Back in May, Nathan Arieno, 21, was arrested on drug charges. But when he arrived at village court in Perry Tuesday, the court officer noticed Arieno appeared to be heavily under the influence of some substance.

A drug recognition expert determined that Arieno was indeed under the influence. Perry police officers then arrested him for driving while his ability was impaired due to drugs.

Arieno was arraigned and remanded to the Wyoming County jail on $5,000 cash bail. He's due back in court in January.

