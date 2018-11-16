Elder care worker arrested for exploiting 90-year-old tenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - An elder care worker in the city of Buffalo has been indicted on financial exploitation charges.

47-year-old Rhonda Henderson went before a judge Friday to be arraigned on the seven count indictment.

Henderson is accused of abusing her position as Senior Service Coordinator at St. John Tower, to financially exploit three tenants. The victims were all over the ago of 90.

The alleged crimes happened between November of 2014 and August of 2017. Prosecutors say during that time, Henderson used multiple methods to steal from the three victims, including check diversion, unauthorized use of two of the victims' debit cards and the misappropriation of one of the victim's Funeral trust accounts after she passed away.

If Henderson is convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison.

